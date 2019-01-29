Huddersfield Giants prop Daniel Smith joins Featherstone Rovers on loan

Daniel Smith has joined Featherstone Rovers on loan from Super League side Huddersfield Giants.

Born in Pontefract, Smith appeared for Rovers on dual-registration in 2014, in a 50-14 victory over Whitehaven.

And the 25-year-old feels he will be able to add to what he believes is already a strong squad.

“Featherstone look to have a good squad and I think I can add a bit more experience to that," he said.

“This is a good chance for me to get some game time and prove myself.”

Smith has made close to 100 appearances in Super League. He made his debut in the top flight with Wakefield Trinity before moving to Huddersfield Giants in 2015.

He spent time on loan at League One Oldham last season, and head coach Ryan Carr insists that his experience will greatly benefit the Rovers squad.

Carr added: “He brings really good Super League experience with him, which is exciting for us as a squad.

“We’re building a really good squad here and he’ll be a really good addition to it.”

Meanwhile, trialist Brandan French has signed a first-team contract with the club after a successful trial spell during pre-season.