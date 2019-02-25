IN PICTURES: 12 of the best moments captured as Featherstone Rovers stun Halifax

Featherstone ran in eight tries to Halifax's three, in what was a near-perfect display at a foggy LD Nutrition Stadium. Below are 12 of the best pictures from the clash.

1. Trademark King Cameron King opened the scoring after sneaking over from dummy half.

2. Passion King celebrates scoring his third try in four league games.

3. Support on the inside Daniel Smith looks to find Calum Turner on his inside.

4. Determined defence Brad Day and Thompson Teteh force Will Sharp over the Halifax whitewash for a goal-line dropout.

