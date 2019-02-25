IN PICTURES: 12 of the best moments captured as Featherstone Rovers stun Halifax
Featherstone Rovers produced their best display of the season to claim an emphatic 46-16 win over Yorkshire foes Halifax on Sunday afternoon.
Featherstone ran in eight tries to Halifax's three, in what was a near-perfect display at a foggy LD Nutrition Stadium. Below are 12 of the best pictures from the clash.
1. Trademark King
Cameron King opened the scoring after sneaking over from dummy half.
Matthew Merrick
freelance
2. Passion
King celebrates scoring his third try in four league games.
Matthew Merrick
freelance
3. Support on the inside
Daniel Smith looks to find Calum Turner on his inside.
Matthew Merrick
freelance
4. Determined defence
Brad Day and Thompson Teteh force Will Sharp over the Halifax whitewash for a goal-line dropout.
James Heaton
other
View more