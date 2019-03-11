IN PICTURES: 16 of the best images as Featherstone Rovers maintain 100 per cent home record against Sheffield Eagles
Featherstone Rovers made it three home wins from three with a gritty 32-14 success over previously-unbeaten Sheffield Eagles.
Below are the 16 best pictures as Ryan Carr's men delighted the Rovers faithful for the third game on the bounce.
1. No way through
Shaun Pick is met by a wall of Featherstone tacklers
2. Rounding it off
John Davies dives over to score against his former club on Sunday afternoon
3. Coming through
Cameron Smith looks to get past James Glover and Joel Farrell
4. Debut
Ben Reynolds fires the pass away during his Rovers debut
