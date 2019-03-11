James Lockwood scores

IN PICTURES: 16 of the best images as Featherstone Rovers maintain 100 per cent home record against Sheffield Eagles

Featherstone Rovers made it three home wins from three with a gritty 32-14 success over previously-unbeaten Sheffield Eagles.

Below are the 16 best pictures as Ryan Carr's men delighted the Rovers faithful for the third game on the bounce.

Shaun Pick is met by a wall of Featherstone tacklers

1. No way through

John Davies dives over to score against his former club on Sunday afternoon

2. Rounding it off

Cameron Smith looks to get past James Glover and Joel Farrell

3. Coming through

Ben Reynolds fires the pass away during his Rovers debut

4. Debut

