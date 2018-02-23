Knowles and Hock recalled to Featherstone’s squad for Sheffield clash

BRAD Knowles and Gareth Hock have been recalled to Featherstone’s squad for Sunday’s home Betfred Championship game against Sheffield Eagles.

Hock, who is set to make his 300th career appearance, replaces Luke Cooper and Knowles returns in place of John Davies.

Chris Ulugia (shoulder) and Jason Walton (knee) are expected to resume full training next month.

Featherstone’s squad is Ian Hardman, Shaun Robinson, Misi Taulapapa, Luke Briscoe, Martyn Ridyard, Anthony Thackeray, Scott Wheeldon, Keal Carlile, Richard Moore, Connor Farrell, James Lockwood, Matty Wildie, Gareth Hock, Frankie Mariano, Tom Holmes, Josh Hardcastle, Bradley Knowles, Samuel Brooks, Mitch Clark.