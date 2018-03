Leeds Rhinos forwards Ormondroyd and Oledzki set to play for Featherstone Rovers at Leigh on Sunday

LEEDS Rhinos dual-registered forwards Jack Ormondroyd and Mikolaj Oledzki are in Featherstone’s squad for Sunday’s Betfred Championship game at Leigh Centurions.

Luke Cooper has been recalled but Scott Wheeldon (arm), Misi Taulapapa (ankle) and suspended Richard Moore have been ruled out.

Featherstone’s squad is Ian Hardman, Shaun Robinson, Luke Briscoe, Martyn Ridyard, Anthony Thackeray, Keal Carlile, Connor Farrell, James Lockwood, Matthew Wildie, Gareth Hock, Frankie Mariano, Luke Cooper, Tom Holmes, Josh Hardcastle, Bradley Knowles, Sam Brooks, Mitch Clark, Mikolaj Oledzki, Jack Ormondroyd.