London’s odds slashed on finishing top of Championship

LONDON Broncos are major movers in the betting for the club to finish top of the Betfred Championship in the regular season.

After being on offer at 40-1 with competition sponsors Betfred earlier this month, table-toppers London are now down to 9-2 after they maintained their 100 per cent record by beating Toronto Wolfpack 47-16 at West Ealing last Sunday.

Featherstone’s odds have been trimmed to 10-1 following their 58-14 win against Sheffield Eagles at LD Nutrition Stadium last weekend.

The full list of updated Betfred odds for the regular season is:

Toronto Wolfpack 6-5, Leigh Centurions 5-4, London Broncos 9-2, Featherstone Rovers 10-1, Toulouse Olympique 16-1, Dewsbury Rams 100-1, Halifax 100-1, Batley Bulldogs 150-1, Barrow Raiders 500-1, Swinton Lions 1000-1, Sheffield Eagles 1000-1, Rochdale Hornets 1000-1.