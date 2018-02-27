London’s odds slashed on finishing top of Championship

Coach John Duffy's Featherstone are currently 10-1 to finish top.
LONDON Broncos are major movers in the betting for the club to finish top of the Betfred Championship in the regular season.

After being on offer at 40-1 with competition sponsors Betfred earlier this month, table-toppers London are now down to 9-2 after they maintained their 100 per cent record by beating Toronto Wolfpack 47-16 at West Ealing last Sunday.

Featherstone’s odds have been trimmed to 10-1 following their 58-14 win against Sheffield Eagles at LD Nutrition Stadium last weekend.

The full list of updated Betfred odds for the regular season is:

Toronto Wolfpack 6-5, Leigh Centurions 5-4, London Broncos 9-2, Featherstone Rovers 10-1, Toulouse Olympique 16-1, Dewsbury Rams 100-1, Halifax 100-1, Batley Bulldogs 150-1, Barrow Raiders 500-1, Swinton Lions 1000-1, Sheffield Eagles 1000-1, Rochdale Hornets 1000-1.