Marshall pleased with performances of Castleford Tigers players at Featherstone Rovers

HALIFAX coach Richard Marshall was pleased with the contributions of Castleford Tigers dual-registered players Jy Hitchcox and Alex Foster in Sunday’s 20-4 defeat at Betfred Championnship rivals Featherstone Rovers.

“We’ve got a good relationship with Castleford and Will Maher and Brandon Douglas are on season-loan loans so they are our players,” said Marshall.

“Jy and Alex contributed well. They only had a couple of sessions and it’s difficult to come into a team. Alex was warming up with Castleford on Friday night.

“Jy showed some nice touches and made a couple of breaks. We probably didn’t get the ball in his hands enough to see what he can do.

“I thought Will Sharp was outstanding again for us. He picked up where he left off last year. He saved a couple of tries and nearly got over the line himself.

“All our players can hold their heads up high. It wasn’t a lack of effort or attitude, far from it. It was just being smart and discipline.

“There was some areas I was really pleased with but we need to do it for longer and be more consistent in our approach.

“I thought we were always in with a shout until the final 20 minutes when they got that try. It just sort of gave Featherstone a little bit of breathing space.

“The kicking game was important and then following it up with a strong chase.

“I thought Featherstone did a really good job on us in that regard in the first-half and I thought we did in the second-half. We just couldn’t capitalise on the field position at crucial times.”

Marshall felt Halifax need to improve their discipline.

”We gave away too many penalties. I can get rid of a couple of them but it comes down to the ruck speed,” he added.

“We didn’t deal with the speed and intensity round the ruck.

“We did for certain periods of time but we didn’t overall and that hurt us.

“We needed that game to find out what we can do and where we can improve and we’ve got a fairer idea now.

“The Championship is unforgiving and you need to learn and we need to learn quick.”