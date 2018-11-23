Martyn Ridyard leaves Featherstone Rovers to return to Leigh Centurions

Martyn Ridyard has become the latest player to leave Featherstone Rovers.

The half-back has followed John Duffy to Leigh Centurions citing travel and family issues as his main reasons for leaving the LD Nutrition Stadium.

Ridyard will join former Rovers head coach John Duffy at Leigh.

The 32-year-old played for Leigh between 2009 and 2017, before joining Huddersfield Giants on loan.

He then signed for Rovers ahead of the 2018 campaign but after one season with the club has opted to return to his hometown team.

“Featherstone were really understanding with my reasons for wanting to leave which were based around family and travel issues," said Ridyard.

"Mark Campbell is a great bloke and he and everyone at the club made me welcome from day one.

"The fans were brilliant with me and the season, playing under Duffs [John Duffy], was one of my most enjoyable as a player.

“We had a great team spirit at Fev and got some great wins early season and were sitting pretty until an injury crisis hit us.

"I played alongside some great lads and I wish the club nothing but the best in the future.”

Featherstone general manager Davide Longo revealed that discussions between Ridyard and Rovers had been going on for a number of weeks.

He added: “Martyn made it clear to us last month that he would like to make a return to the other side of the pennines, to cut down on the amount of time he spends travelling and allow him to spend more time with his family.

“He was also contracted with us on a full-time basis and this prevented him pursuing opportunities off the field, in order to prepare for retirement from his playing career.

“As a former player, this is something I completely understand, especially given his issues with injuries over the last two seasons.

“We wish Martyn all the best with this and would be thrilled to see him stay involved with the game long-term.

“These negotiations have been ongoing for a number of weeks and we felt it was important that they were not impacted by the actions of our former head coach John Duffy.

“This is an important part of our values as a club, as preventing this move following those events would be unfair to Martyn as an individual, after he provided with great service.”