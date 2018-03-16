Maskill set to make Featherstone debut in Challenge Cup game at North Wales

DANNY Maskill is poised to make his Featherstone Rovers debut in Sunday’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup fourth round tie at North Wales Crusaders.

The 22-year-old hooker, son of former Featherstone, Castleford and Wakefield player Colin Maskill, is in Featherstone’s 19-man squad.

Maskill played in all Featherstone’s four pre-season games after joining the club as a trialist following a three-year spell in Australia.

Scott Wheeldon has also been recalled to the Rovers squad.

Featherstone’s squad is Ian Hardman, Shaun Robinson, Misi Taulapapa, Luke Briscoe, Martyn Ridyard, Scott Wheeldon, Keal Carlile, Connor Farrell, John Davies, James Lockwood, Matty Wildie, Gareth Hock, Frankie Mariano, Luke Cooper, Tom Holmes, Josh Hardcastle, Bradley Knowles, Sam Brooks, Danny Maskill.