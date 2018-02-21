Milestone looms for Featherstone star Hock

FEATHERSTONE Rovers forward Gareth Hock will make his 300th career appearance if he is recalled for Sunday’s Betfred Championship match against Sheffield Eagles at LD Nutrition Stadium.

Hock played in Featherstone’s first two league games this season against Halifax and Toulouse but he was rested for last Sunday’s 44-24 defeat at London Broncos.

He was previously with Leigh Centurions (53 games, 2015-2017), Salford City Reds (18 games, 2014-2015), Widnes Vikings (18 games, 2013) and Wigan Warriors (191 games, 2003-2009 and 2011-2012).

He has also represented Great Britain (four Tests, 2006), England (nine games, 2008-2009 and 2012) and England A (four matches, 2003).

Featherstone winger Shaun Robinson needs one appearance to reach 150 for his career.

Robinson made his competitive Rovers debut in their first league fixture against Halifax earlier this month.

He was previously with Swinton Lions (89 games, 2015-2017), Rochdale Hornets (14 games, 2014), Dewsbury Rams (one loan game, 2014), Oxford (17 games, 2013) and Oldham (27 games, 2011-2012).

Former Featherstone star Richard Whiting, who now plays for Toronto Wolfpack, needs two tries to reach a career century of touchdowns.

Whiting’s total of 98 has been reached with 11 for Toronto (2017), two for Leigh (2016), 78 for Hull FC (2004-2015), three for Doncaster (2014), two for Featherstone (2003), one for England (2004 and 2006) and one for the National League One under 21 side (2003).