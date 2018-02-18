Moore sent off as Featherstone slump to first defeat with seven-try hammering at London

FEATHERSTONE’s perfect start to the season was wrecked by Sunday’s 44-24 drubbing at London Broncos.

Half-back Jarrod Sammut piled up 26 points with three tries and seven goals as London retained top spot in the Betfred Championship by maintaining their 100 per cent record with their third straight win.

Josh Hardcastle’s two tries were in vain for Rovers who had Richard Moore sent off in the 43rd minute.

The visitors gave a dreadful defensive display and never recovered from a poor start.

They were 12-0 down after 13 minutes and trailed 26-10 at half-time.

Anthony Thackeray was halted inches short in Featherstone’s first attack before London opened the scoring when Sammut gathered the ball from his own towering kick to grab a seventh minute try.

Rovers fell further behind six minutes later when James Cunningham’s break from within his own half led to Jay Pitts racing over from 35 yards out.

Featherstone flickered briefly when Misi Taulapapa went over for an unconverted try in the 17th minute but the Broncos quickly regained control.

Sammut kicked a penalty and then ghosted over for his second try in the 21st minute.

Sammut, who was involved in all London’s best work, then kicked a 40-20 before Alex Walker scored London’s fourth try from Sammut’s kick.

Rovers completed the first-half scoring when Hardcastle darted in at the corner three minutes before half-time and Martyn Ridyard converted.

Featherstone’s John Davies had an effort ruled out early in the second-half before Moore was sent off for an alleged high tackle on London’s Cunningham.

Three minutes later Sammut was sin-binned for flattening Featherstone’s Matty Wildie.

Rovers substitute Sam Brooks then crashed over but referee Tom Grant had spotted a forward pass in the build up.

Featherstone’s lingering hopes ended when Kieran Dixon scored two tries in three minutes.

He scooped up a loose ball to grab a touchdown he also goaled and then snapped up another loose ball to race 55 yards for his second.

Pitts then put in Sammut for his third try as Featherstone’s defence was split wide open again.

Rovers staged a fightback with three tries in 10 minutes but it was too late.

Hardcastle crossed for his second after Connor Farrell was stopped just short, Luke Briscoe went over and Ridyard then sent in James Lockwood from close-range but the game was well beyond Featherstone at that late stage.

London Broncos: Walker; Dixon, Fleming, Hellewell, Williams; Meadows, Sammut; Spencer, Cunningham, Ioane, Pitts, Gee, Davies. Subs: Battye, Bienek, Adebiyi, Johnstone.

Featherstone Rovers: Thackeray; Briscoe, Hardcastle, Hardman, Taulapapa; Ridyard, Holmes; Wheeldon, Carlile, Cooper, Farrell, Davies, Lockwood. Subs: Wildie, Moore, Clark, Brooks.

Referee: Tom Grant (Leeds).