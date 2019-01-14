New Featherstone Rovers signing Cameron King 'here to win'

New Featherstone Rovers signing Cameron King insists he is "here to win" following his move to the Championship side last week.

The former NRL hooker will bring a wealth of experience to the LD Nutrition Stadium as Rovers prepare for their 2019 season opener at Bradford.

The 27-year-old has yet to arrive in England, however, as he waits for his visa application to be completed.

"The fans can expect a competitor. I'm here to win. I hate losing,” said King.

“I’m passionate and I want to do everything I can to help my teammates achieve success.

“I am looking forward to being a leader of the team and working with the other senior players to be good role models on and off the field.

“I’m excited to help out and pass on any knowledge I can to the team and continue to develop as a player.”

Featherstone boss Ryan Carr has is due to land in England tomorrow (Tuesday) after returning to Australia last month.

King admitted that the influence of the new Rovers chief was a big factor in his decision to sign a one-year deal with the club.

“Once I had contact with the club and then after having discussions with Ryan about his goals and plans for the club, I immediately decided joining was what I wanted to do," he continued.

“I think the sky’s the limit for this squad under Ryan's coaching and I'm excited to start training with the guys.

“I know it's a tough competition with some really good players and that we’re going to have to work hard all year and I'm excited to play in front of so many passionate fans around the North of England.

“I’ve only ever been to the UK once, to play in the World Club Challenge, and of course winning that game and scoring the winning try made it a great experience.

“I’m hoping my time in the UK brings more success as a player and as a person.

“I can't express enough how excited I am to join the club and I can't wait to get started.”