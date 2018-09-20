New structure will not change Featherstone membership prices

Featherstone Rovers general manager Davide Longo has provided an assurance that 2019 #TogetherAsOne membership prices will not be altered as a result of the structural changes to the Betfred Championship.

The growth of the division from 12 to 14 teams will result in two additional regular-season home fixtures from when memberships were launched at the start of September.

This means that admission with a #TogetherAsOne membership bought before the end of October works out at £11.50 per game for adults, £7.70 for concessions and under £2 for Juniors!

Featherstone Rovers general manager Davide Longo said: “We think it is hugely important that we remain consistent and provide supporters with what we set out to.

“This means that the deal on offer through our 2019 #TogetherAsOne memberships has improved massively following the structure changes.

“We had already frozen prices from 2018, but with the inclusion of extra fixtures at no-additional-cost, the value for money of our memberships has reached an unbelievable level.

“This development emphasises the value offered by the current deal and therefore the need to purchase memberships now, before prices increase after the end of October.”

He added: “It’s no secret that we considered it foolish from a club, and most importantly game stance, to change the structure midway through a funding cycle.

“The change has happened now, though, and when you detach yourself from the saga that unfolded, you have to say 2019 is set to be a very exciting season in the Championship.

“There should be seven top clubs competing for five play-off spaces initially, then it’s knockout rugby league against other Championship teams.

“In that scenario you are only ever 80 minutes away from success, and with Featherstone Rovers’ history in the Challenge Cup, everyone knows this club only needs a puncher’s chance.

“I’m sure there will be plenty of special 80 minute performances next season, but we all know in live sport, that only truly matters when enough people are there to see it.

“The LD Nutrition Stadium has seen some buzzing atmospheres during my time at the club and with the two additional matches added to our memberships for free, it would foolish not to be part of plenty more in 2019.”

The announcement of the structure changes also saw the continuation of the Summer Bash confirmed for 2019.

The Championship festival is expected to be hosted at a new venue and #TogetherAsOne members will receive a discount on tickets.

Members are also entitled to a discounted price on an annual subscription to Rovers TV.

Featherstone Rovers #TogetherAsOne memberships for the 2019 season are on sale from the Rovers Superstore, the club’s online shop and through the Featherstone Rovers direct debit scheme. For more information, call 01977 702386.