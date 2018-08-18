Newman returns to Featherstone Rovers squad for Rochdale game

Dual registered youngster Harry Newman has made his return to the King Street Solicitors 17-man squad ahead of Featherstone Rovers’ visit to face Rochdale Hornets, on Sunday (kick-off 3pm).

Newman scored a hat-trick within the space of 23 minutes on Featherstone’s last visit to The Crown Oil Arena during a red hot spell in the Rovers team in his initial spell at the club on dual registration from Leeds Rhinos.

Injury saw him return to his parent club, but he is back to play at Rochdale as Fev look to make it two games from two in the Betfred Championship Shield.

Both teams have been impacted by injuries, with neither club able to name a full 19-man squad.

The King Street Solicitors 17-Man Squad: Ian Hardman, Dakota Whylie, Misi Taulapapa, Jason Walton, Shaun Robinson, Anthony Thackeray, Matty Wildie, Danny Maskill, Luke Cooper, Josh Hardcastle, John Davies, James Lockwood, Sam Brooks, Brad Knowles, Connor Farrell, Keal Carlile, Harry Newman.