Newman set to make Featherstone Rovers debut

HARRY Newman could make his Featherstone Rovers debut this weekend after being included in head coach John Duffy’s King Street Solicitors 19-Man Squad ahead of Sunday’s trip to the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium.

Featherstone battle Batley Bulldogs from 3.00pm on Sunday afternoon, knowing victory could move Duffy’s side clear at the Betfred Championship’s summit.

Rising Leeds Rhinos star Newman, who operates at centre, comes into contention on dual-registration terms in one of three changes made from last week’s pre-match line up.

Misi Taulapapa (suspended) makes way, alongside injured forward Scott Wheeldon (arm) and Danny Maskill.

Back in the mix are loan forward Mitch Clark and dual-registered prop Jack Ormondroyd.

The King Street Solicitors 19-Man Squad: Ian Hardman, Shaun Robinson, Luke Briscoe, Martyn Ridyard, Keal Carlile, Connor Farrell, John Davies, James Lockwood, Matty Wildie, Gareth Hock, Frankie Mariano, Luke Cooper, Tom Holmes, Josh Hardcastle, Bradley Knowles, Sam Brooks, Mitch Clark, Jack Ormondroyd, Harry Newman.