LEEDS Rhinos dual-registered prop Mikolaj Oledski is set to play for Featherstone in Sunday’s Betfred Championship game at Leigh Centurions.

The highly-rated 19-year-old Polish-born forward, who was handed a five-year contract by Leeds in July, 2016, is expected to be named in Featherstone’s 19-man squad for the game.

Ash Handley is the only Leeds dual-registered player who has appeared in Featherstone’s opening four league matches.