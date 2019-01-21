Overseas Featherstone Rovers signings Ase Boas and Cameron King granted visas

Featherstone Rovers have confirmed that Ase Boas and Cameron King are expected to arrive in England this week after being granted visas.

Boas's brother, Watson, made his debut for Rovers in yesterday's 18-18 draw with Halifax.

Cameron King runs the ball during an NRL match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and the Parramatta Eels at WIN Stadium on June 28, 2018 in Wollongong, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images).

Ase will boost Ryan Carr's options at half-back ahead of Featherstone's Championship opener against Bradford Bulls on February 3.

Former NRL player Cameron King will also arrive ahead of the beginning of the season and has the potential to feature against Leeds Rhinos on Sunday.

“We are delighted that both Ase and Cameron’s visas have been granted and that they will soon be joining us in the UK," said general manager Davide Longo.

“They will give a significant boost to the squad Ryan is preparing for this season’s Championship campaign, and following the display put on show by the other new arrivals in yesterday’s game, we are looking strong.

Cameron King in action during an NRL match between the Penrith Panthers and the Parramatta Eels at Panthers Stadium on March 11, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images).

“With time together to develop over the next fortnight the team will improve, so there are plenty of reasons for supporters to be excited about the opener away to Bradford and our first home game against Batley."

Longo revealed that more signings could be on the way but admitted the club needs as much support as it can get in order to raise the necessary funds.

“We are also still looking to make further recruitments, but our ability to do so is completely dependent on support from the terraces," he added.

“If the latent fanbase turns out then we will be able to further add to what is already a very exciting side for them to watch, and that starts on Sunday when we host Leeds Rhinos.”