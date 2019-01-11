Parkside and Halifax next up for Featherstone Rovers

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS’ LD Nutrition Stadium will stage three games this weekend.

Rovers will face National Conference champions Hunslet Club Parkside on Saturday (1pm) in the opening game of a double-header which will also see Hunslet take on Halifax (3pm).

The stadium is back in use on Sunday for Hull KR’s pre-season game against Widnes Vikings (2pm).

Rovers are hopeful coach Ryan Carr and the club’s Papua New Guinean signings will arrive at Featherstone by the end of this week.

The 20-14 defeat at Dewsbury Rams three days ago followed a 56-0 loss to Castleford Tigers in Rovers’ opening match, but reserve boss Paul March, who has been taking charge of the team while Carr is away, believes better things are just around the corner.

“Our backline is still in PNG, but they are on the plane on the 10th (today),” March confirmed.

“Speaking to Ryan on the phone, he is building for round one.

“We will take positives [from last weekend’s game], we’ll have a look again and go again this weekend.”

Rovers’ final game in the Yorkshire Cup tournament will be away to Halifax on Sunday, January 20.

Featherstone will conclude their pre-season programme on Sunday, January 27 when they host Leeds Rhinos.

Hull KR’s friendly with Widnes has been switched to Featherstone as the Robins’ KCOM Craven Park is still closed following the collapse of a floodlight in November.

“Following the collapse of a floodlight at Hull KR’s home ground, KCOM Craven Park, the stadium remains closed until further notice with work on going to secure the integrity of the remaining pylons,” explained a club statement.

“Featherstone Rovers received a request to host the fixture and have granted it in order to increase revenue generated through the stadium, provide greater brand exposure for the club’s partners and provide support to two of its fellow clubs.”

Tickets for the friendly will cost £10 for adults and concessions while juniors are priced at £5.