Pontefract nightclub Big Fellas continue to back Rovers

PONTEFRACT’S Big Fellas nightclub - owned by Featherstone Rovers director Tony Lumb - has extended its partnership with the Championship club.

The Big Fellas name will appear on the Rovers’ 2018 playing attire and throughout LD Nutrition Stadium.

Mr Lumb, a long-standing backer of Rovers, has also launched the Big Fellas Box, a corporate area situated close to the newly-named GoMedia Stand.

Mr Lumb was instrumental in the negotiation of a new and improved commercial partnership with the club’s pouring-rights partner, Heineken.

Mr Lumb said: “I am delighted to be continuing my support of the club and it is great to have Big Fellas, a well-known local venue, in association with Featherstone.

“I have been involved at the Rovers for several years and am looking forward to seeing how the season unfolds. It is set to be an exciting one.

“The team performed really well against Halifax and, hopefully, we will see plenty more of the same in the weeks and months ahead.”

Rovers general manager Davide Longo said: “It is great to have Tony and Big Fellas on board with us.

“Tony played a massive part in our recent signing of a substantial three-year deal with Heineken, which is going to be huge for Featherstone Rovers going forward.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Tony for all of his support. The all-new Big Fellas Box is a fantastic addition to the LD Nutrition Stadium.”