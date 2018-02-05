Recent signing Gareth Gale quits Featherstone Rovers

CENTRE Gareth Gale has left Featherstone Rovers after requesting a release from his contract.

The former Featherstone Lions amateur, who agreed a one-year deal with Rovers in December, asked to be released from his contract due to commitments away from rugby league.

The club has reluctantly agreed to Gale’s request and it is understood he is now rejoining National Conference League Division One side Featherstone Lions.

Rovers general manager Davide Longo said: “We are disappointed to see Gareth leave the club, though we can appreciate his reasons for doing so.

“The demands of a modern-day professional requires a massive commitment and, sadly, players have to make sacrifices.

“We hope he has enjoyed his spell at the LD Nutrition Stadium. The time he has spent here will have certainly helped with his development and we wish him the very best for the future.”