Record sales at Featherstone for new-look shirts

FEATHERSTONE Rovers have reported record sales for their 2018 primary and alternate shirts.

The first batch of the new alternate jersey quickly sold out in most sizes, in both adult and junior ranges, after it was launched last week.

A second delivery is due to arrrive the first week in January. It will include the final batch of 2018 alternate jersseys. They will be on sale in the Rovers store and online before January 10.

Rovers general manager Davide Longo said: “The response to both our primary and alternate jerseys has been fantastic and we are continuing to smash record sales. We are offering something of a new-look on-field range for 2018 and this is proving hugely popular among supporters, which is very pleasing.

“There are still a few shirts available, in selected sizes, but I would urge any supporter wanting to get their hands on a primary or alternate shirt - in time for Christmas - to hurry down to the Rovers store and grab one while they can.

“The retail arm of the business is performing exceptionally well at the moment and our supporters’ buy-in has been tremendous. To be close to selling out - after less than a week of the alternate shirt being on sale - is fantastic.”

Latest £500 Rovers lottery winners: R Oddy (B6008), A Cockrem (G4341), D Walker (L5312), M Hegarty (G3814). £3,500 roll-over winner: P Beck (O5936). £5 winners: L Lycett-Jackson (V4143), P White (V1115).