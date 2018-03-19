Reduced admission prices for Featherstone’s cup tie against Crusaders

FEATHERSTONE Rovers have reduced the admission prices for tomorrow’s (Tuesday) re-arranged Ladbrokes Challenge Cup fourth round tie against North Wales Crusaders at LD Nutrition Stadium (7.30pm).

Admission is £10 adults, £10 concessions) and £5 juniors as Rovers host their third Challenge Cup tie in four days following Saturday’s Normanton Knights-Rochdale Hornets clash and Sunday’s York City Knights-Swinton Lions game.

Tomorrow’s game has been switched from North Wales because their stadium is unavailable in mid-week following Sunday’s postponement.

Rovers general manager Davide Longo said: “We understand this is a very quick turnaround for our supporters and we are in a fortunate position to be able to stage this game, helping out the Crusaders.

“A strong cup run is a high priority of ours this year, which has been well documented and we want our supporters to join us on this journey.

“We hope the reducing of admission prices will be well received by supporters and it is fair to say those in attendance should enjoy a good evening of entertainment as John Duffy fields our strongest-possible team.

“We look forward to welcoming supporters from North Wales and hope they enjoy a pleasant visit to Featherstone.”

Tomorrow evening’s Challenge Cup fifth round draw will be shown live on the club’s digital screen and in the Rovers clubhouse before the game.

When the gates open at 6pm, supporters will be able to purchase £5 Task Utilities Premier Suite VIP upgrade passes.

These passes - available from reception, the Rovers Superstore and The Capper’s Bar - offer a superb vantage point, out of the cold, with refreshments being served during the half-time interval.