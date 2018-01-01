Ridyard: Featherstone are capable of great things in 2018

FEATHERSTONE’S marquee signing Martyn Ridyard says Rovers are “capable of achieving great things in 2018.”

Half-back Ridyard, a close-season recruit from Leigh Centurions, is relishing making his home debut in Featherstone’s next warm-up game against Halifax on January 14 after impressing on his first Rovers appearance in a 32-16 win at Castleford Tigers on Boxing Day.

“It was good to get some game-time under the belt, having trained really hard for a couple of months,” said Ridyard.

“On a personal note, having not really played since July, it was a much needed hit-out and I felt I got a lot out of it.

“We executed a lot of what we have been practising but there is plenty more to come from us.

“I believe we are capable of achieving great things in 2018 and we have three more warm-up games to test ourselves before the big kick-off.

“I can’t wait to get out there - on home turf - in front of our own fans.

“The support on Boxing Day was great and we want more of the same going into the start of the season. It will be massive for us.”