Robinson leaves Rovers for Halifax

Prolific winger Shaun Robinson has left Featherstone Rovers to join fellow Championship side Halifax.

Robinson, who scored twice in Sunday's Championship Shield final against Leigh Centurions, has signed a one-year deal with Richard Marshall's side.

The 29-year-old scored 17 tries in 30 games for Rovers throughout 2018 but will not be returning to the LD Nutrition Stadium next year.

“He has electric pace and is a real handful out of the ruck," said new boss Richard Marshall.

"Playing against him, we’ve always struggled with carries and we’ve had to put some real time into stopping him on the training field to limit his threats.

“Thankfully, now we can utilise those abilities instead," the Halifax chief added.

"He’s a great finisher of tries as well and I am sure that he will enhance our edge defence.”

Robinson arrived at Featherstone ahead of the 2018 campaign, having previously played for Swinton Lions.