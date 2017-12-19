Rovers announce squad for Boxing Day clash at Castleford

NEW signings Tom Holmes, Martyn Ridyard, Shaun Robinson and Scott Wheeldon are set to play in Featherstone’s first warm-up fixture at Castleford Tigers on Boxing Day.

Trialists Gareth Gale and Danny Maskill are also set to have a run-out.

Forwards Connor Farrell and Sam Brooks, who recently agreed permanent deals to remain at the LD Nutrition Stadium, will also feature.

Featherstone’s squad is:

Anthony Thackeray, Brad Knowles, Connor Farrell, Danny Maskill, Frankie Mariano, Gareth Gale, James Lockwood, John Davies, Josh Hardcastle, Keal Carlile, Luke Briscoe, Luke Cooper, Martyn Ridyard, Matty Wildie, Misi Taulapapa, Sam Brooks, Scott Wheeldon, Shaun Robinson, Tom Holmes.