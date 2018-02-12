Rovers boss Duffy hails ‘huge result’ against Toulouse

FEATHERSTONE coach John Duffy described Sunday’s 36-18 home victory over Betfred Championship top-four rivals Toulouse as “a huge result.”

Trailing 14-8 early in the second period, Rovers hit top form to trounce a French side who completed a league double over them last season.

Unbeaten Featherstone’s second win puts them level on points at the top with London Broncos who they visit this Sunday.

Duffy said: “I was extremely pleased with how we played. It was a huge result for us against a very good Toulouse team.

“We have been working to change people’s perceptions of us and I think glimpses of this are already shining through.

“Toulouse are a top side in this division, with great players across the park, so to pick up a win over them at this early stage in the season is crucial.

“We know we can play well and be a threat, which is something we wanted to show the home fans.

“We want to turn the LD Nutrition Stadium into a fortress this season and we are heading in the right direction.

“We have not yet hit our straps but yesterday was a massive improvement and has set a benchmark for how we mean to go on.

“We are now looking forward to Sunday’s trip to London. They are another tough, full-time team to face and we are relishing the challenge.”