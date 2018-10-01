Rovers capture Batley star Brad Day

Featherstone Rovers have continued their recruitment drive for the 2019 season with the signing of Batley Bulldogs' Brad Day.

The 24-year-old was named the Bulldogs' 2018 Players' Player of the Year after scoring 14 tries in 26 appearances.

He finished the season as the Bulldogs top try scorer and becomes the second big name from Batley to join Rovers after James Harrison was unveiled as a Featherstone player last month.

“It’s a new challenge for me. I’m excited and hopefully I can thrive in it," said Day.

“Featherstone are always pushing and that’s something I want to be part of. I want to push with them.

“I’ve just turned 24 and I’ve still got my best years in front of me, I want to keep moving forward and I always want to be getting better."

Day has spent four seasons at Mount Pleasant after beginning his career in Super League with Castleford Tigers.

The forward was selected to represent England at youth level and has also played in Wakefield Trinity's academy side.

Day says he is looking forward to working with Harrison - who was named Batley's Coaches' Player of the Year - for a fourth-straight season.

He added: "We’ve got a good friendship and he’s got some good characteristics, so it will be good to team up with him again.

“I’ve seen some of the young lads who have come in and they will be pushing and striving forward to create competition.

“Then there are the Papua New Guinea internationals from the PNG Hunters, who definitely have a bit of class about them and will give us a bit of experience.”

Rovers boss John Duffy has hailed Day's "fantastic" service to the Bulldogs and feels his addition will greatly improve his own squad.

He said: "He’s been fantastic for Batley. A really good servant for them.

“He’s a really tough, no-nonsense player, who can play anywhere really.

“I’ve seen him prove his versatility this season and he’s always been consistent, wherever he’s playing.

“We’re lucky to capture him and I’m looking forward to getting him in for preseason.

“That experience he’s got in the Championship is another area where he’ll add to us.

“I think Matt (Diskin) will be sad to see him and James leave, because they’ve been great for them this year and before that as well.”