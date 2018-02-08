Rovers coach Duffy has tough selection decisions

FEATHERSTONE coach John Duffy says he will face tough selection decisions every week because of competition for places.

Playmaker Matty Wildie was among those who missed out on selection for last Sunday’s 20-4 win over Halifax in the opening Betfred Championship game.

It ended Wildie’s long run of consecutive appearances for Rovers. The 27-year-old former Wakefield Trinity and Dewsbury Rams half-back or hooker played in all Featherstone’s games last year.

He also featured in all their pre-season wins against Castleford, Halifax, York and Leeds.

“It was my selection on the day,” said Duffy.

“I’m going to have tough calls like that every week with the squad we’ve got.

“It was tough making that decision over the weekend and hopefully Matty has taken it in the right manner which he will do because he’s a good pro and he’ll be raring to go for next week.”

Duffy was pleased with Mitch Clark against Halifax.

Clark - son of former Featherstone hooker Trevor Clark - made his Rovers debut after joining them on a month’s loan from Castleford Tigers who signed the 24-year-old forward from Hull KR on a two-year deal in the off-season.

“Mitch in his first game for the club was outstanding and really hard to handle going forward for us,” said Duffy.

“He’s a handful that’s for sure and he gave us some energy.

“He’ll only get better with some game time.”