Rovers coach Duffy: Our attitude wasn’t right at London

COACH John Duffy blamed Featherstone’s incorrect attitude for a 44-24 defeat at London Broncos in Sunday’s Betfred Championship top-of-the-table match.

“We knew what was coming our way and I don’t think our attitude was right, which is down to me to sort out,” said Duffy.

“We didn’t deal with what London threw at us - and we had practised for it all week.

“The fact we managed to score tries and create chances while down to 12 men was a positive, I guess.

“But we have to be better and have to be tough on ourselves going into next weekend.

“There were some tough words said at half-time but it wasn’t enough to turn the game around.

“Full credit to London. They were superb and are clearly playing for Danny (Ward).

“Towards the end of the game, we appeared more relaxed with the scoreboard out of reach and played some better stuff.

“If you look at the personnel we had out on the field, though, we should not have been in that position.”