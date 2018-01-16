Rovers coach Duffy: There’s a lot to work on

FEATHERSTONE Rovers coach John Duffy took positives and some negatives from his side’s latest pre-season game.

Rovers beat Halifax, who they face in their opening Championship fixture, 20-16 and Duffy said: “It was a tough game.

“We just didn’t take our chances, we weren’t clinical enough with the ball and our halves could have been better with their management of the game.

“On the other side, when we managed to make some easy metres and we ground them out we came up with some good plays, which we’ve been practicing, but there’s still a lot to work on.”

Rovers got through with no significant injuries and could have captain Ian Hardman available after a minor hernia operation for Sunday’s visit of York City Knights.