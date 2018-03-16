Rovers coach Duffy will not take North Wales lightly in Challenge Cup clash

FEATHERSTONE Rovers coach John Duffy will not underestimate League One North Wales Crusaders in Sunday’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup fourth round tie (2.30pm kick-off).

Rovers will be strong favourites to reach the the next round but Duffy is preparing his side for a tough test at the Queensway Stadium in Wrexham.

He is keen to see Rovers enjoy another excellent run in the competition.

Last season they reached the quarterfinals, losing 58-0 at partner club Leeds Rhinos after earlier beating Bradford Bulls 21-13, Oldham 30-4 and Halifax 24-12.

“We want a good run in the Challenge Cup and it will be tough in North Wales for us,” said Duffy.

“We’ll carry on with our goals for the next month and take it week-to-week like we always do.

“The boys want a good run in the Challenge Cup and hopefully we can get a result and get our number in the bag for the next round.”

It will be the third time the teams have met in the competition in the last five seasons.

Featherstone stormed to a 66-0 home fourth round win over North Wales in 2014.

The sides locked horns again the following season in Wales with Featherstone winning 38-12.

Admission this Sunday is £15 adults, £7 concessions and £3 juniors.

All tickets have to be purchased at the turnstiles.

Tickets cannot be pre-purchased from the Rovers store.