Rovers fans asked to roll up next Monday

FEATHERSTONE Rovers are appealing for help from fans in the ongoing refurbishment work at LD Nutrition Stadium.

Supporters are being asked for their help in assisting the Rovers ‘stand gang’ in pulling up the carpet in the Cappers Bar next Monday morning.

They are asked to meet at the ground around 9am.

Bacon sandwiches and drinks will be provided.

Refurbishments are taking place within the main bar and corporate areas.

The creation of special commemorative area, designed to pay homage to the club’s Challenge Cup triumphs, is to be launched in the coming weeks.

In addition, the Capper’s Bar, the newly-named TASK Utilities Premier Suite and all surrounding corridors are to receive a fresh look.

Rovers general manager Davide Longo said: “We are looking forward to updating the place and work is now well underway.

“We are hoping to have everything completed in time for the visit of Sheffield Eagles, a week on Sunday, in order to keep disruption to an absolute minimum.

“Hopefully, our supporters will be pleased with what we have come up with and will continue to enjoy and make use of these areas.”