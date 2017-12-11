Rovers launch new alternate shirt

FEATHERSTONE Rovers have launched the club’s new alternate away shirt.

It will be on sale today in store and online from 10am.

Produced by Steeden Sports, Featherstone’s official kit supplier for the next three seasons, the new strip features a primary colour of navy, with a touch of ocean blue.

The shirt will cost from £35, based on junior pricing.

It is available to purchase in adult sizes XS to 6XL, juniors 6 to 14 and toddlers 0 to 4.

The Rovers store at the LD Nutrition Stadium is open from 10am to 7pm today, with normal opening hours resuming on Tuesday.

The new shirt is guaranteed for delivery in time for Christmas if it is ordered before Tuesday, December 19, at 5pm