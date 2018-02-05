Rovers plan further investment in stadium

THE Cappers Bar will be refurbished this month as part of further improvements at Featherstone’s LD Nutrition Stadium.

Rovers general manager Davide Longo said: “We have invested heavily into the LD Nutrition Stadium and this will be continuing in the coming weeks.

“With the help of Amico IT Services, one of a number of new partners backing us going into 2018, we have installed state-of-the-art IT infrastructure and wI-fI capability. This will allow for a more professional and enjoyable experience for staff and guests.

“Before the end of February, the Capper’s Bar and newly-named TASK Utilities Premier Suite will be refurbished and the changes will be notable. We have plans to further improve other areas but all within the constraints of our budgets, which we respect and always work within to ensure a secure future for this great club.

“Financially, like the majority of rugby league clubs, we face challenges but the appointment of Robin Knight, our finance manager, has proved vital.

“Our cashflow and budget forecasts are now set well in advance and we are able to make the books balance. As things stand, the club is on course to record a profit for the first time in a long time.

“We only play 13 to 16 home games a year, on average, so our focus - for the good of the business - is also on events outside of rugby league. David Farrar has done a tremendous job in this area and our facilities are in use virtually every single day.”

Mr Longo said Rovers continued to set their sights on a place in the top-flight.

“I am well aware of the frustrations faced by Featherstone supporters during the period in which Super League was first launched. The Rovers certainly got the rough end of the stick but, in 2018, we have an opportunity to battle back and push for a place in sport’s top flight,” he added.

“Given the game’s apparent lack of clear direction, it is difficult to plot a long-term strategy for the future. But our supporters can rest assured we have a plan for all outcomes.”