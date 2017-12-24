Rovers squad numbers set to be revealed

FEATHERSTONE Rovers will reveal their squad numbers and first-team captain and vice-captain on Friday, January 5.

There will be free admission to the annual launch night in the Cappers Bar at LD Nutrition Stadium (7pm start).

The numbers for all 24 members of Featherstone’s squad will be announced.

Meanwhile, Rovers are continuing their partnership with long-standing club sponsor GMB Union.

GMB Union has put pen to paper on a substantial deal, maintaining the trade union’s position as one of the Rovers’ major partners.

GMB Union’s branding will again feature in a key position on Featherstone’s playing and replica shirts, in addition to a host of ground boards at LD Nutrition Stadium.

The GMB is one of the UK’s largest trade unions, boasting close to 650,000 members, and works across a whole host of industrial sectors.

Peter Davies, a senior organiser for GMB Union, said: “As the recognised trade union within the sport, the GMB are the independent and impartial voice for our members who work and play throughout rugby league.

“I am thrilled to see our region sponsoring Featherstone and am looking forward to seeing the team go from strength to strength next season.”

Rovers general manager Davide Longo said: “We are delighted to be welcoming GMB Union back to the club for another term as one of our most significant partners.

“The club boasts a fantastic relationship with the regional team and their branding will sit proudly on our shirts and throughout the LD Nutrition Stadium.

“It is great to have GMB on board with us, particularly going into such an exciting game against another of the clubs they partner.”