Rovers star Davies: We weren’t at races in first-half at London

BACK-ROW forward John Davies felt Featherstone Rovers “weren’t at the races” in the first-half at London Broncos last Sunday.

Rovers suffered their first defeat this season, going down 44-24 after trailing 26-10 at half-time. They scored three late tries but by then the game was lost.

“The big thing we’d talked about was having the right attitude as soon as we started the game and I don’t think we were at the races for the first part of the game,” said Davies.

“Early in the second-half, I had a try disallowed and I think that changed the game. Richard Moore then got sent off for us and it was an uphill battle.

“When we were down to 12 men sometimes we cut them to pieces and we created overlaps on the edges.

“If we’d been a bit more clinical early on in the game and there had been less errors and less penalties and we’d gone set for set with London it could have been a different outcome.”

Davies added that Rovers now need to deal with the defeat mentally before they host Sheffield Eagles this Sunday.

“When you look at our team we are a good side. We’d had two really good results against two top teams and we had every belief we were going to win at London and mentally we need to deal with that,” he added.

“I know it’s early on but these are the kind of things that make or break your season.

“You can’t afford to lose many games if you are to make the top-four or, for us personally, we want to aim for first or second. You can’t afford to go to places like London and lose two points. At times, it wasn’t a close game - London were 44-10 up. You look at that from a neutral’s perspective and you think Featherstone got pumped. We came back a bit at the end but for us personally and for us as a group it’s not good enough.”