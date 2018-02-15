Rovers star Ridyard: We are not the finished article

VICE-CAPTAIN Martyn Ridyard praised Featherstone’s powerful forwards after Sunday’s 36-18 home win against Toulouse Olympique in the Betfred Championship.

“After the game when I got the boys in the huddle, I said our forwards were outstanding,” said Ridyard.

“I wouldn’t like to be running into our defence when we are on top like that.

“We didn’t need the fancy players we just needed to work hard and run hard.

“John Davies scored a try when he ran the completely the wrong line altogether. He just ran as hard as he could and he went straight through them and they couldn’t handle it.

“Our back five were good as well including Luke Briscoe and Ash Handley.

“They got us on a roll and the big lads were then taking the ball after that.”

Half-back Ridyard, a close-season signing from Leigh Centurions, believes there is still plenty of room for improvement in the Rovers team.

“We are not the finished article we know that,” he added.

“We are still a bit sloppy with our skill and me personally and probably Holmsey and Thacks will agree as well.

“It’s only round two and we are two wins from two games so we are happy with that.

“The teams we have played are going to be around us thereabouts at the end of the season.

“It’s going to be a tough competition this year so we need to pick up every win.”

Ridyard is relishing this Sunday’s top-of-the-table match at London Broncos.

“It’s tough challenge but one we are looking forward to,” he said.

“We knew what we were facing in the first five or six games with tough opponents and hard conditions.”