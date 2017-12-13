Rovers star Ulugia aims to be back in full training in February after shoulder surgery

FEATHERSTONE Rovers centre Chris Ulugia aims to resume light training next month and full training in February following a shoulder operation.

The Samoan star, who recently got married in Australia, underwent reconstruction surgery in October.

The 25-year-old former Batley Bulldogs player returned to the UK last week and has set a target of being back in action in the Championship match at Leigh Centurions Sunday, March 4.

Said Ulugia: “It is great to be back in England and I am really looking forward to getting back on the field next year.

“The surgery went really well and some time away, in warm weather, has really helped my recovery.

“I pretty much have full range with the shoulder and I hope the problem is now behind me.

“I am pretty much where the specialists expected me to be at this stage. I will probably be training indoors the rest of this month, before going outside to do some light training in January.

“By the middle of February, I would like to be back in full training and it would be great to be back in the team for the trip to Leigh.”

Ulugia faces stiff competition for a place in Featherstone’s three-quarters with Jason Walton, Misi Taulapapa, Josh Hardcastle, Shaun Robinson and Luke Briscoe all vying for positions.

Ulugia, who scored 11 tries in 22 appearances last season, added: “Next season is going to be a massive one for me. There is going to be a great deal of competition for places.

“I was devastated with how last year ended. The Super 8s games are big ones and every player wants to play in them, so, hopefully, I will get my shot next time around.

“The recruitment has been really strong, particularly out wide, so am I going to have to hit the ground running when I come back.

“I want to get myself back to full fitness and give it everything. I will be looking to impress from the minute I start playing again, in what is going to be a huge year for the club.”