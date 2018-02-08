Rovers star Walton aims to ‘hit the ground running after Easter’

FEATHERSTONE Rovers centre Jason Walton says his spell on the sidelines has been “massively frustrating.”

The 27-year-old former Salford, Wakefield and Batley player underwent surgery in October after he sustained a serious knee injury prior to the start of last season’s Super 8s.

“It has been massively frustrating working in the gym while the rest of the lads go out and train. But, pretty soon, I will be joining them and getting back into the swing of things,” said Walton.

“I want to hit the ground running after Easter. I want to make up for lost time.

“I owe a great deal to the coaches and backroom staff that helped me get to where I am now. They have been great with me, helping me get through the hard yards.

“It has been really tough but I have worked so hard during the closed season and my knee is feeling good.

“I think I will be good to go by the start of April but cannot afford to get ahead of myself. My focus is fixed on getting fit before returning to the field.”