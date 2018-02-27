Rugby legend Morgan makes Rovers return

FEATHERSTONE Rovers are hosting ‘An Evening With Mick Morgan’ in LD Nutrition Stadium’s Cappers Bar on Thursday, March 8 (7.30pm).

Former England international forward Morgan made more than 500 appearances in a playing career spanning over 20 years and later coached Carlisle and Castleford Tigers before he became a legendary match commentator.

He signed for his hometown club Featherstone in 1978 and scored 30 tries in 94 appearances for Rovers.

He also played for Wakefield, York, Carlisle, Oldham and Castleford before eventually retiring from playing in 1989.

Morgan will take part in a question and answer session before signing copies of his new autobiography ‘I can’t spake’.

Admission to the event is free of charge.