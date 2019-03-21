Ryan Carr: Consistency is the key for Featherstone Rovers

Featherstone Rovers can make it three wins in a row for the first time this season when Dewsbury Rams visit the LD Nutrition Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Head coach Ryan Carr has underlined the need for consistency as Rovers look to climb the Championship ladder.

The Rams have won just one game all season, but have pushed Sheffield Eagles and Toronto Wolfpack to the wire in recent weeks.

Lee Greenwood’s side were 13-6 ahead with five minutes to play against Sheffield last weekend before conceding two late tries to lose 16-13.

Despite picking up just three points from their opening six games, Carr insists that Dewsbury will be another “big challenge” for his players.

“They have been unlucky not to win their last two,” he said

“But in saying that, we are just going to make it about ourselves and worry about ourselves.

“If you want to be a good team in this comp you need to be consistent.

“And consistency is putting back-to-back performances together again.”

Forward Jack Bussey picked up a minor knee injury in last weekend’s 24-12 success at Swinton Lions.

The former Toronto Wolfpack star would have missed Sunday’s clash regardless, after he was hit with a three-match penalty notice for a Grade C Dangerous Contact.

“I thought it was excessive to be fair, I didn’t think it was that bad at all,” said Carr of the offence.

“I’ve seen an identical tackle in the game at the weekend that went unpenalised.

“It baffles me a little bit and frustrates me.

“I get that he is probably going to get the higher grade due to previous suspensions.

“But three weeks, when spear tackles get two weeks and he gets three weeks.

“I just don’t want to fight it and lose and then get another one, that is the issue you have got.

“But we will see, we will be alright. Hopefully we can get another good win this week and keep going week to week, that is our focus anyway.”

Rovers have named a number of different line-ups for their opening games.

And along with looking for consistency with their results, Carr is also wanting consistency with his team selection.

He added: “I just think for us at the moment we are just trying to get some consistency in our team.

“We have had a lot of players in and out through injury and suspension in the first six games.

“We are just trying to get the boys used to playing with each other.

“We missed pre-season together, so they are just finding out about each other as we go at the minute.

“Full credit to them, they are doing a really good job. The effort has been great and they are putting in for each other.

“I just hope that we keep building each week. All these two points are really positive for us at the moment.”