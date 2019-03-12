Ryan Carr praises out of position Featherstone Rovers players for putting the team first against Sheffield Eagles

Delighted Featherstone Rovers boss Ryan Carr insists he "couldn't have been prouder" of his side after their win over Sheffield Eagles on Sunday.

A number of players were forced to play out of position, with James Harrison shifted into centre and Calum Turner moving to the wing.

Second-rower James Harrison was deployed at centre on Sunday afternoon. PIC: Matthew Merrick.

Papa New Guinea star Thompson Teteh was a late withdrawal, while Ashton Golding was named in the full-back spot ahead of Turner.

But Rovers overcame the late disruptions to hand Sheffield their first defeat of the season.

"Thompson [Teteh] pulled out just before we went out to warm up, so Harro [James Harrison] jumped into centre and I thought he did a fantastic job," said Carr.

"All the boys did a really good job, there were a few playing out of position. They took it in their stride and put the team first, which is what we are about here.

Calum Turner forces his way through the Sheffield bodies to score. PIC: Matthew Merrick.

"I couldn't have been prouder of them for doing that."

Turner scored a try in each half and kicked four goals from six attempts as Featherstone claimed a 32-14 success.

Carr added: "Again, it was another guy playing out of position but doing it for the team, and for his teammates.

"I am also happy for him to get a reward for that because it is not easy moving out of position and being in uncomfortable scenarios.

"I thought he handled it really well, he got rewarded with two tries, he carried the ball strong for us and it was good for him to have a good game."

The Rovers boss was also pleased with the defensive effort from his side, and felt it was the perfect response following their 44-22 defeat in Widnes on March 3.

Sheffield could have went top of the league with victory but another two points for Featherstone keeps them amongst the early play-off contenders.

Carr said: "We weren't happy with our performance at Widnes, it was good to see the boys bounce back with a good defensive attitude.

"I thought we defended great today.

"Sheffield are a really good team and they don't stop coming at you, no matter the circumstances. Which is something shown by their results and their start to the season.

"But, in tough conditions, for everyone - I thought the boys did a really good job to defend well."