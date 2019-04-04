Ryan Carr proud of way Featherstone Rovers players adapted in cup tie

Delighted head coach Ryan Carr was “really proud” of the way his players adapted in last weekend’s 38-14 victory over Swinton Lions.

Rovers were forced into a last-minute reshuffle after Kiedan Hartley pulled out after the warm-up.

Jimmy Beckett was brought into the 17 in his place, with winger Jack Render switching to full-back, Jack Broadbent moving from centre to wing and forward James Harrison slotting in at right centre.

Carr was made to chop and change throughout the game with Watson Boas and Thompson Teteh both coming off injured.

“I am really, really proud of the playing group,” he said.

“We had a few injuries, we had one pull out before we ran out. Kiedan (Hartley) did his hamstring which was sad for him because it was his first game.

“So we made a late change as we were coming back in from the warm-up.

“And then we lost our left centre (Thompson Teteh) and our left half-back (Watson) Boas.

“So we had back-rowers playing in centres, back-rowers on the wing and people everywhere.

“But the commitment and dedication that the boys showed for each other, even out of position – and some guys played massive minutes – I was super proud of them.”

Broadbent, Beckett and half-back Jorge Richardson all made their Rovers debuts and Carr added: “I was pleased with them and really happy for them to get a good result like that.

“We had three play their first game at Championship level.

“They are great young kids, they work hard, they deserve what they get.

“They have just been waiting for their opportunities to play some minutes and they are getting it now.

“Jack (Render) did a great job at full-back, he hadn’t trained there.

“When we were coming off the field from the warm-up I said, Jack you are full-back.”