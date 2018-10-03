Thackeray and Davies OUT of Championship Shield final

Featherstone Rovers duo Anthony Thackeray and John Davies have both been handed suspensions by an RFL independent operational rules tribunal, ruling them out of the Championship Shield final.

The pair have featured regularly in the Shield but will now be absent for Sunday's final against Leigh Centurions.

Featherstone's John Davies

Featherstone have struggled for numbers since the start of the Super 8s and Davies and Thackeray's suspensions will give head coach John Duffy more selection problems ahead of this weekend's showdown at the LD Nutrition Stadium.

Davies was charged with a Grade B high tackle during Rovers' match with Swinton on September 23 while Thackeray was charged with a Grade B dangerous throw in Sunday's 34-6 win over Barrow Raiders.

Both players pleaded guilty to the charges but challenged the grading.

The independent panel felt that the Grade B notice was sufficient in both cases.

Davies will be suspended for an extra game after the tribunal deemed his challenge of the grading to be "unreasonable." Thackeray has been issued with a one-match penalty notice.

Both players have also received a £250 fine.

Meanwhile, Sunday's opponents Leigh could have selection problems of their own after they finished Sunday's loss against Dewsbury Rams with just 11 men.

The Centurions only named 13 men on the teamsheet for the contest with Dewsbury.

Sunday's final at the LD Nutrition Stadium kicks off at 3pm, tickets are priced at £20 for adults, £15 for concessions and £5 for juniors.