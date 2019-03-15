Time for Featherstone Rovers to 'back up' home form with victory on the road, says head coach Ryan Carr

Featherstone Rovers boss Ryan Carr says his side need to “back up” their win over Sheffield Eagles when they travel to Swinton Lions this weekend.

Rovers have won all three of their home games so far in 2019 but are still waiting for their first victory on the road.

John Davies scored the final try during last Sunday's win over Sheffield. PIC: Matthew Merrick.

Swinton have yet to win a competitive game this season but Carr insists that their results don’t tell the full story.

The Lions were beaten 30-12 by Leigh Centurions last Sunday but were only narrowly beaten by Halifax and Toulouse in previous weeks.

“It is going to be a big test, they have been taking teams right to the wire,” said Carr.

“They have been unlucky not to win a couple of them close games.

Jack Bussey has been hit with a three-match penalty notice. PIC: Matthew Merrick.

“I have watched them a fair bit already and they have got some threats all across the park.

“They can compete really well, their effort is great and they turn up for each other.

“They are going to be hungry and we just need to make sure that we are hungrier.

“Going back-to-back is something that we have had as our focus over this fortnight. We got the job done today, but we need to get the job done next week, we need to back it up.”

Featherstone have already played four of the top eight, and Widnes Vikings who have only lost to Toronto Wolfpack but sit bottom following a 12-point deduction.

But the Rovers boss feels every game in the Championship poses a different challenge.

He added: “There isn’t one week that I am looking to thinking it’s easy, they are all tough games. There are a lot of good teams and a lot of competitiveness amongst them.

“Playing away from home at anyone’s ground, they are always going to be up for it.

“Next week we are going away, we have got to be good and put together an 80-minute performance away from home.”

Jack Bussey made his first competitive appearance of the season against Sheffield. The forward had been serving an eight-match ban for biting since September but marked his comeback with a try.

“It was good to see Jack back out there. I know he has gone through a lot the last six months, it has been a long wait for him,” said Carr.

“He has been training hard, and that performance today is a reward for his efforts.

“He hasn’t stopped working hard off the field. He has trained harder than anyone I have seen and I was pleased for him to put a good performance in today because he deserves it.

“And we are looking forward to having him as part of our regular squad moving forward now.”

Bussey has been hit with a three-match penalty notice for a Grade C Dangerous Contact against the Eagles but will be available for Sunday's trip to Swinton.

Rovers made it three home wins from three in 2019 with victory over Sheffield, and Carr added: “It is pleasing to play well here but we know we have got to be better next week away from home. We just take each week as it comes.

“We have just got to make sure that we move forward and put back-to-back performances together, because we haven’t quite managed to do that this year.”