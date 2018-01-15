Top brewing company sign new three-year deal with Rovers

FEATHERSTONE Rovers have announced a new three-year partnership with Heineken UK.

The substantial agreement will see Heineken UK remain as the Betfred Championship club’s official “pouring right partner”, supplying the LD Nutrition Stadium with its premium brands.

Heineken, Birra Moretti, Foster’s, John Smith’s, Strongbow and Murphy’s will be among the drinks served in the Rovers bars, with Heineken UK investing a five-figure sum.

Their branding will feature across the LD Nutrition Stadium site.

Rovers general manager Davide Longo is delighted with new deal.

He said: “We are proud to be continuing to work with Heineken UK, taking our partnership into a fantastic new era.

“We are continuing to make terrific progress on and off the field and the securing of a top pouring rights partner is key to our long-term vision.

“We are thrilled to be operating alongside Bobby Collins, a tremendous supporter of the club, and his team.

“Everyone here at Featherstone Rovers is looking to ensure this renewed partnership proves a great one, bearing fruit for both ourselves and Heineken UK.”

Bobby Collins, of Heineken UK, said: “This is a key moment in our journey as we continue to work in partnership with Featherstone Rovers to offer the highest-quality experience for supporters and guests which we believe is second to none.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to work with Davide and his team to help deliver the long-term objectives of the club.”