Two Featherstone Rovers players in running for Championship awards

FEATHERSTONE Rovers have been recognised with nominations in two categories for the 2018 Betfred Championship and League One awards.

The four-man shortlist for this year’s Player of the Year award features Luke Briscoe, of Featherstone Rovers, as well as two Toulouse Olympique XIII players – full-back Mark Kheirallah and half-back Johnathon Ford, who previously won the League 1 Player of the Year in 2016 – alongside Halifax captain Scott Murrell.

Harry Newman represents Rovers in a three-man shortlist for the Young Player of the Year Award, alongside Brandon Moore, of Halifax, and Sheffield Eagles’ Matt Costello.

Featherstone Rovers head coach John Duffy said: “I would like to give a massive congratulations to the nominees, from me and the rest of the squad. They’ve been outstanding for us.

“Obviously, Luke has really kicked on and achieved this year and Harry has been outstanding when he’s come in. He’s got a bright future ahead of him.”

Elsewhere in the Betfred Championship, Halifax head coach Richard Marshall, who won the award in 2015 is shortlisted alongside London Broncos’ Danny Ward in his first year as head coach of the club and Sylvain Houles of Toulouse Olympique XIII. All three coaches successfully led their sides in to the Super 8s The Qualifiers.

In Betfred League One, Leon Pryce of Workington Town is shortlisted in his first year as head coach of the club, alongside Bradford Bulls’ John Kear and James Ford of York City Knights, who was also shortlisted in 2017.

York City Knights’ Ben Cockayne and Connor Robinson are included in the four-man shortlist for League One Player of the Year, alongside Sean Penkywicz, of Workington Town and Bradford Bulls’ Dane Chisholm.

The League One Young Player of the Year shortlist features two players from Bradford Bulls. Winger Ethan Ryan and stand-off Brandon Pickersgill are nominated alongside York City Knights’ winger Judah Mazive.