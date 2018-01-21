Two-try Farrell gives Featherstone edge against Knights in appalling conditions

SECOND-ROW forward Connor Farrell bagged two tries as Featherstone Rovers completed a hat-trick of pre-season wins by beating York City Knights 22-12 at LD Nutrition Stadium in front of a crowd of 1,049 on Sunday.

Championship side Rovers were 6-0 down after just three minutes but they hit back to grind out a narrow victory against hard-working League One opponents.

Rovers struggled to put their game together in appalling conditions which inevitably led to numerous handling errors by both teams.

They came out on top thanks to late tries from Farrell and Frankie Mariano.

Featherstone quickly fell behind when York prop Adam Robinson’s early score was goaled by Connor Robinson.

The home side suffered another setback when they lost injured centre Gareth Gale who was replaced by former Samoan international Misi Taulapapa.

York then had a let off when substitute Ian Hardman sent Luke Briscoe racing to the corner but the winger dropped the ball before he could touch down.

Briscoe was given another chance two minutes later and this time he made no mistake by crashing over from Martyn Ridyard’s pass for an unconverted try.

Featherstone snatched the lead four minutes before half-time with Farrell’s first try that Ridyard converted to put them 10-6 up.

The Knights went back in front in the 55th minute when Matt Chilton plunged over and Connor Robinson added the difficult conversion.

Rovers struck an important blow 10 minutes later when Farrell capitalised on Ridyard’s astute kick to grab his second touchdown.

They made sure of victory when Mariano barged his way over from close range in the dying seconds and Ridyard added his third goal.

Featherstone Rovers: Thackeray; Briscoe, Hardcastle, Gale, Robinson; ridyard, Holmes; Wheeldon, Wildie, Moore, Farrell, Davies, Knowles. Subs: Brooks, Maskill, Cooper, Mariano, Hardman, Taulapapa.

York City Knights: Robson; Cockayne, Butler-Fleming, Hey, Maizve; C Robinson, Delaney; A Robinson, Ellis, Horne, Batchelor, Scott, Spears. Subs: Carter, Siddons, Dixon, Normington, Clavering, Chilton, Jackson, Hawkesworth, Douglas.

Referee: Liam Staveley (Bradford).

Attendance: 1,049.