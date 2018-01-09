Veteran prop Griffin ‘taking legal advice’ after being sacked by Featherstone Rovers

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS could face legal action over their decision to sack veteran prop Darrell Griffin.

The 36-year-old was dismissed two days ago for alleged “gross misconduct”.

The club say he played three “unauthorised” games for Morley Rugby Union Club and was in breach of the Rovers contract he signed last August.

In a statement, Rovers claimed Griffin had been told “categorically” not to play union.

He was initially suspended in December and then sacked following an appeal last week.

But the player is unhappy with the decision and may take it further.

Griffin said: “I am disappointed for it to finish like this and I’ll be taking some legal advice.”

The former Wakefield Trinity, Huddersfield Giants, Leeds Rhinos and Salford Red Devils man declined to comment futher, but in a message on social media he thanked Rovers’ players and fans and claimed the club have acted “inappropriately” and “without due cause”.

Josh Griffin, who plays for Hull, has defended his brother on social media, alleging he had permission to play union.