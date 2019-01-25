Watson Boas excited to finally get a run out with Featherstone Rovers

Watson Boas got more than he bargained for on his Featherstone Rovers debut.

The Papua New Guinea international was surprised to be handed the kicking duties on his first appearance for the club.

But he duly obliged with three conversions from three attempts to open his Rovers account.

“I didn’t practice all week, I didn’t know that I would be kicking,” he admitted.

“All of sudden, they just told me to kick but I normally kick, so it was fine.

“I put all the kicks over and that helped us get a good scoreline.”

Boas was one of the stand-out players for Rovers against Halifax.

His debut had been a long time coming after he – along with brother Ase – signed for Rovers in September.

“I was really excited to run out (at the LD Nutrition Stadium), I have been waiting for this moment,” he said.

“It was really good, I struggled a bit during the first half of the game. But towards the back end it was good, I really enjoyed the game.”

Watson will potentially line up alongside brother Ase for Featherstone’s Championship opener against Bradford in just over a week’s time.

Ase’s arrival in England was delayed by a minor visa issue. That has now been resolved and Ase, along with Cameron King, is due to land in England this week. “I am looking forward to the season and to give something to the team,” Watson Boas added.

“They have brought me all the way from Papua New Guinea to play here so I want to give something back.

“I am just waiting for Ase now.

“We have got the combinations already, we used to play together.

“To build the new combinations with the lads here will take time but I am looking forward to him coming.

“We know each other well, and we will look to work the boys hard.”

Meanwhile, Featherstone Rovers chief executive Davide Longo has hinted at more potential signings for the club.

He added: “We are also still looking to make further recruitments, but our ability to do so is completely dependent on support from the terraces.”